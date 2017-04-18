Officer shot robbery suspect, Omaha police say

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say an officer shot a robbery suspect who had led police on a chase in southeast Omaha.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The events began when an armed man robbed a convenience store and then drove about two miles away to steal a pickup truck. A police helicopter helped officers in their ground pursuit. The chase ended when the pickup stopped and the driver got out to flee.

Police say an officer shot the man when he turned, reached into his waistband and simulated raising a handgun and pointing it at the officer. The man soon was taken to a hospital. He's been identified as 31-year-old Dillon Trejo.

No officers were wounded. The officer who shot Trejo has been placed on paid leave during the shooting investigation.