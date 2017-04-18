Man charged with girl's crash death in Colfax County

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SCHUYLER, Neb. (AP)

A man with a history of drunken driving has been charged with manslaughter and drunken driving in the crash death of a 15-year-old girl in Schuyler.

23-year-old Angel Lopez is accused of driving drunk during a brief police chase June 15 and then ramming into a tree in Schuyler, fatally injuring Isabella Brandt.

Online jail records say Lopez remained in custody Tuesday, pending $500,000 bail. His attorney didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press. Lopez's next court appearance is set for April 25.

Court records say Lopez was convicted of driving under the influence three months ago in Platte County and convicted of reckless driving in 2014.