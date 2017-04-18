Omaha school board to ask superintendent to stay extra year - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha school board to ask superintendent to stay extra year

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        The Omaha Public Schools board has decided to keep its current superintendent on the job for another year while it resets a search for a permanent replacement.
        The board voted 7-2 Monday to start hammering out a new contract to temporarily keep Superintendent Mark Evans, who had previously announced he would retire in June. The decision is a move several members say will keep the district on a steady path while they pause its superintendent search and focus on the district's other myriad issues.
        Keeping Evans on the job should make sure a leader is in place for the next school year, after the search for a new superintendent stalled out last month when all three final candidates withdrew from consideration.

