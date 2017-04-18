NEB WRES: Four Huskers Earn NWCA All-Academic Team Honors

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

NWCA All-Academic Individuals and Teams attached

Link to release: http://bit.ly/2py6XKM

Four Huskers Earn NWCA All-Academic Team Honors

Four Husker wrestlers garnered NWCA All-Academic Team accolades, announced by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Senior Tim Lambert (125), a fisheries and wildlife major, earned recognition for the fourth time. The four-time NCAA qualifier advanced to the Round of 12 at the 2017 NCAA Championships, and finished his senior campaign with a 31-8 record.

Senior Aaron Studebaker (197) collected his third honor from the NWCA. Studebaker, who is majoring in animal science, earned All-America honors for the first time in his career with a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

Senior Eric Montoya (133) makes his second appearance on the list after achieving All-America status for the second consecutive season. He took sixth place at the national tournament after a 30-7 season. Montoya is majoring in management at Nebraska.

Sophomore Tyler Berger (157) is a first-time honoree after making the All-America podium for the first time. Berger finished fifth at the NCAA Championships and led the Huskers with 36 wins during the 2016-17 campaign. He is majoring in psychology at Nebraska.

The quartet of grapplers increases Nebraska’s total number of NWCA All-Academic Team members to 60 since 1991.