NCAA Volleyball Championship Returning to Omaha in 2020

The University of Nebraska and Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) will host the NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship at CenturyLink Center Omaha on Dec. 17-19, 2020. The NCAA announced its site designations for 2018-2022 on Tuesday for volleyball, ice hockey and wrestling.

It marks the fourth selection of Omaha as the volleyball championship site since 2006, which is the most of any host site in NCAA Division I women's volleyball history. The Huskers have reached the NCAA semifinals every time they have been played in Omaha, including winning the NCAA Championship in 2006 and 2015. Omaha has proven to be the most attended host site in NCAA women's volleyball history, as five of the top six attendance figures all-time have been set at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

In 2015, Nebraska won its fourth national title in front of an NCAA-record crowd of 17,561 at the CenturyLink Center. That attendance figure topped the previous record - 17,551 - set two nights earlier in the semifinals. The Huskers defeated Stanford in the 2006 NCAA final in front of 17,209 fans. A crowd of 17,430 turned out for the Nebraska-Penn State semifinal match in 2008. Until 2015, those two matches had been the most attended in NCAA volleyball history.

The other three sites announced for the upcoming championships are Minneapolis in 2018, Pittsburgh in 2019 and Columbus, Ohio in 2021. This year's NCAA Championships are at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.