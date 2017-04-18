Wildfire blackens hundreds of Cherry County acres - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Wildfire blackens hundreds of Cherry County acres

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

AINSWORTH, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a wildfire has blackened hundreds of acres of pasture in eastern Cherry County.
        No injuries have been reported from the blaze. Firefighters were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a spot a few miles southeast of the Valentine National Wildlife Refuge.        

        Ainsworth Assistant Fire Chief Tony Ruhter said that lightning likely started the fire, which eventually burned an abandoned building and charred around 2.3 square miles (6 square kilometers) of pasture.
        Firefighters from several departments responded to calls, and Ruhter says the fire was extinguished within a couple hours.

