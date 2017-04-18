LPD release suspect photos from the latest bank robberies

Lincoln Police have released surveillance photos of suspects of the city's two latest bank robberies.

Police said the people in the dark clothing are from the Pinnacle Bank robbery near 70th and A on March 16th.

They said the suspects in the red are from the Great Western Bank robbery, which happened last Thursday.

LPD said with similar suspect descriptions, it's possible the two crimes are connected.

Officers are encouraging people to contact Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. The reward could be up to $15,000.