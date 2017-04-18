Temporary nighttime closure on Old Cheney From Warlick to 14th

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

April 18, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, construction work is scheduled to begin on Old Cheney Road April 24, according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

Old Cheney Road from Warlick Blvd. to 14th St. will be closed during nighttime hours, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for approximately one week. Pavement work and an asphalt overlay will take place on the east half of the Warlick Blvd. and Old Cheney intersection. This work is part of the larger ongoing work taking place along Warlick Blvd. The road is expected to be open to traffic by May 1.

The Department of Roads’ manager for this project is Ryan Hobelman of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to adhere to construction signs and to drive cautiously through work zones and detours.