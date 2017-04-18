Winner-take-all bill advances out of Nebraska committee - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Winner-take-all bill advances out of Nebraska committee

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would prevent Nebraska from splitting its electoral votes in presidential elections is headed to the full Legislature for debate.
        The Republican-backed winner-take-all proposal advanced out of a legislative committee on Tuesday on a 6-1 vote.
        Supporters say the state should speak with one voice in presidential elections. Democrats in the officially nonpartisan Legislature say the bill would reduce the incentive for Omaha-area voters to participate in elections because conservatives hold a strong majority in the state.
        Nebraska and Maine are the only states where it's possible to divide electoral votes between presidential candidates in a general election.
        Sen. John Murante of Gretna says he's hopeful lawmakers will debate his bill this year. The bill hasn't received a priority designation but could be amended onto another measure.

