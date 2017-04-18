Firefighters rescue 4 dogs and 3 cats from house fire

UPDATE:

A house fire at the corner of 63rd Street and Baldwin Avenue Tuesday afternoon caused a logistical nightmare for the neighborhood.

The home sits right across the street from Lincoln Northeast High School. When the fire sparked, it was 1:39 p.m., just a few minutes before students got out for early release Tuesday.

"My biggest concern was students that would exit the parking lot and drive right to it, so we needed to make sure students knew what was going on," LNE principal Kurt Glathar said. "And my second concern was what are we going to do with the buses because they were on their way."

Meanwhile, firefighters were hard at work, saving seven animals -- four dogs and three cats -- safely from the home.

Fire Investigator Damon Robbins said he estimates damages to the home to be about $15,000. The cause is still under investigation, but he said it started inside a wall and was not electrical.

The residents will not be able to stay inside for a few days. Restoration crews were on site Tuesday afternoon patching holes in the roof and walls.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue is on the scene of a house fire near 63rd and Baldwin, right across from Lincoln Northeast High School. The fire started around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters rescued four dogs and three cats. All are okay. No word yet on the cause or how much damage. We have a reporter on the scene and will bring you more as it becomes available.