Showdown over property taxes in the legislature

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

"Where is our economic problem? Where are we depopulating? Where are the lowest incomes?" North Platte Senator Mike Groene asked the legislature Tuesday. "It's in rural Nebraska. But we make them fund their own schools."

Groene put forth a bill Tuesday that would ask the state to take more responsibility for school funding. The measure would lower state-imposed levies as well as capping how much any local district can fund their schools with property taxes at 55 percent. Right now, some use as 100 percent. In exchange, it would also re-route the state's $224 million property tax credit that goes to property owners, to help fund schools.

The bill received immediate push-back.

"Why would we do something like this?" Beatrice Senator Roy Baker said. "This is bizarro world."

Opponents say while shifting the state fund will indeed boost school aid, the loss of property tax credits will make it harder on people in the city.

"This does not offset school taxes for school districts that educate about 72 percent of the students in Nebraska," Baker explained.

He says it would be better to fund schools with more sales tax, rather than just moving property taxes to a different pocket. Groene, however, says people are focusing too much on the tax credit fund, which varies. His bill is looking to provide long-term property tax relief that won't be influenced by rising land valuations.

"'Greedy, rich, rural Nebraska,'" he said, quoting some opponents, "... is dying. And urban America is taking our children. And we have a chance here through property tax relief to help."

If opponents to the bill choose to fillibuster, Groene says he's not optimistic he will have the 33 votes needed to move forward, especially considering how conspicuously silent many urban senators were during the debate.