NEB WBB: Cascio Jensen Granted Release

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska freshman Rylie Cascio Jensen has been granted a release from the University of Nebraska women’s basketball program with the intention of seeking a scholarship from another institution, Coach Amy Williams announced on Tuesday.

“Rylie worked hard for us as a walk-on to our program this past season and we appreciate her efforts,” Williams said. “She wants to pursue scholarship opportunities at other programs, and we wish her the best.”

Cascio Jensen, a non-scholarship guard from Fremont, averaged 2.3 points and 1.2 assists in 12.6 minutes per game for the Huskers in 2016-17. She played in all 29 games.

“I want to thank Coach Williams and her entire staff for giving me my chance to achieve my dream of playing basketball at Nebraska this past season,” Cascio Jensen said. “However, I feel like it is best for me to seek a scholarship at another school where I can find the best fit for me on the court.”