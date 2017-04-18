Protecting your identity from fraud

Jeff Lanza, a retired FBI Special Agent of over 20 years, uses knowledge learned in law enforcement to protect people from fraud.

He speaks all over the country.

On Tuesday, he came to Lincoln to educate senior citizens on scams.

"Fraud is one of the biggest threats that senior citizens face today, not only on the computer, but over the phone, mail fraud or so fourth,” Jeff Lanza, retired FBI Agent, said.

The event was co–sponsored by the BBB and AARP.

During his presentation, Lanza gave some tips to preventing identity theft.

He stressed protecting personal information and documents. Lanza advised people not to leave outgoing mail with personal information in your mail box.

"If you give your social security number out to someone they can use that to steal your identity,” Lanza said. “You can freeze your credit reports so that can’t happen."

Another was noticing tricks.

"They can put any number they want on there,” Lanza said. “They can put a number that looks like it’s coming from your own phone or they can put a number that looks like its coming from your bank or Credit Card Company. You can be tricked through your own caller id."

He suggested strong computer passwords and updating soft wear.

"Don’t click on any links or attachments in emails from unknown senders,” Lanza said. “If you don't know who is sending you that email then don't click on anything inside that email.”

The BBB is warning the public about one scam in particular.

It's a phone scam that records your voice to make purchases.

"They want you to say 'yes' and then they use your voice saying yes for purchasing things," Teresa Fritz, BBB, said.

They also warn you not to fall for IRS phone scams that threaten lawsuits in exchange for money.

For more information, you can call the BBB at this number: 402-476-8822