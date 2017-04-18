Matt Talbot breaks ground on expansion

A big day for Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. They had a groundbreaking.

After seven years in the current space, Matt Talbot announced a building expansion.

The added space will allow for new programs to increase efforts to defeat hunger and homelessness, all while restoring hope.

President Greg Ernst said:

"So, why are we here today? We're here because we serve 100,000 meals every single year to our guests."

Ray Nicks is one of those guests, and he's excited about the expansion.

"It's going to help a lot more people. A lot more, whoever comes here. People from out of town, that are trying to get started," said Nicks.

Work has begun on the 2,500 sq. ft expansion and will include eight offices. It should be done by late August or early September.