Nebraskans rally for medical cannabis

A group of Nebraskans met down at the capitol Tuesday afternoon to support medical marijuana.

Nebraska families 4 medical cannabis held the “Choose Life” rally.

Supporters said people should have the opportunity to try other treatments.

They said the time is now to help those who are sick and suffering like Shari Lawlor’s daughter, who has epilepsy.

"She deserves the right to have a better quality of life. We deserve the freedom to try medical cannabis,” Rally Organizer Shari Lawlor said.

There's currently a bill in the legislature to legalize the drug in the state.

This is not the first time something like this has been introduced in the unicameral.

Each past attempt was halted at some point in the legislative process.

Some advocates are confident it will go farther this year.

"The new incoming freshmen class of senators we have are great people and have an open mind. They're really interested in helping the constituents. So I think this year we have a great shot moving forward,” Rally supporter John Cartier said.

There are some people who are not in favor having medical cannabis in Nebraska.

Here is what Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson has to say:

“Public policy decisions on medical marijuana must be guided by medical research evidence and not manipulated by the marijuana industry. Further medical study needs to be completed to determine if there is actual medical benefit.”

The bill did pass out of committee. It should be debated on the floor soon.