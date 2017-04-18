Vietnam veterans honored at local ceremony

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Vietnam veterans were honored in Lincoln Tuesday. A special ceremony was held at the Lincoln VA Regional Office.

It was to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Vietnam War. Around 60 veterans were given special lapel pins to commemorate their service.

“This is the 2nd year we've done this event. It allows us to do what we should have done more than 50 years ago and that's to thank them for their service and welcome them home. We're proud to have the opportunity to do that,” said Director of the VA Regional Office Carrie Witty.

VA officials hope to have more ceremonies like Tuesday’s in the future.