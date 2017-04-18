New library proposal townhall

A plan for a new central library is in the works, but it still faces some major hurdles.

The Bennett Martin Library in downtown Lincoln is nearly sixty years old, that's why architects with Godfrey's Associates presented a plan for a new library.

It was part of a townhall meeting at the Bennett Martin Library. The budget for the project is $50 million. The only question is: Where would it go?

"We've been looking at the question of a new central library in downtown Lincoln for really quite sometime, almost 15 years. Believing the core of the city is really growing, the downtown is vibrant," said Library Director Pat Leach.

The plan for the building is in the preliminary stages, but several architects from the firm showcased several ideas, including a space for teens, featured movies and other amenities. But while the ideas are rolling, support is still a work in progress.

"The budget is adequate, the support is another question. I think there is a lot of positive support. I think there's significant negative support," says Brad Waters of Godfrey's Associates.

Residents voiced concerns for added costs, parking and where the building will go.

But Library Director Pat Leach says the city is still in the early stages of deciding who will build the library, or when it will happen.

"There's a lot going on in downtown Lincoln, and so the library board has also said if someone has another idea...They would be open to that," added Leach.

The architecture company and the city plan on hosting more townhalls about the issue.