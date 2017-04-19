Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Found Dead

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Former New England Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez is dead this morning after hanging himself with his bed sheet.

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Hernandez was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double murder case. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Officials at the jail released a statement on the suicide Wednesday morning: