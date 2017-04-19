Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Found Dead - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Found Dead

Former NFL Star, Aaron Hernandez Found Dead

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

fpaghmani@klkntv.com

Former New England Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez is dead this morning after hanging himself with his bed sheet. 

Hernandez was found hanging in his cell at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts.

Hernandez was acquitted last week in connection with a 2012 double murder case. He was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder.

Officials at the jail released a statement on the suicide Wednesday morning:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.