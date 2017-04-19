Man arrested after making threats and driving into a home - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested after making threats and driving into a home

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who threatened to kill someone and later crashed into a neighbor's home.  

Eric Kurth, 58, was arrested around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The first incident was at the Menards near 98th Street and Highway 2.  

Officials say Kurth threatened a 71 year old man twice with a shot gun while in the store's parking lot.  

They say Kurth then drove off.  

Officials were then called to a home near 112th Street and Old Cheney Road, where Kurth had crashed his truck into the garage of a home.

