Man sentenced to life in prison has died, department says

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a 65-year-old Lincoln prison inmate has died.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Joe Rodriquez died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday at the State Penitentiary. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a long-term medical condition.

The department says Rodriquez had been serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder in Hall County. His sentence began Sept. 12, 1988.