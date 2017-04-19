Man sentenced to life in prison has died, department says - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man sentenced to life in prison has died, department says

Man sentenced to life in prison has died, department says

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

        Authorities say a 65-year-old Lincoln prison inmate has died.
        The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Joe Rodriquez died at 11:55 p.m. Sunday at the State Penitentiary. His cause of death has not yet been determined, but officials say he was being treated for a long-term medical condition.
        The department says Rodriquez had been serving a life sentence for two counts of first-degree murder in Hall County. His sentence began Sept. 12, 1988.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.