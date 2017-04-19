Excellence in Education: Phi Theta Kappa Awards

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

College students from across the state spent time in Lincoln this week. The students were being recognized for their academic honors.

Twenty one students were awarded with Phi Theta Kappa All-Nebraska Academic Team Honors.

The students were chosen for excelling at academics, service, and leadership at Nebraska community colleges. Three SCC students received the award.

In addition to a certificate and medallion, the honorees were also given a college scholarship.

"When you work hard, it pays off...I'm just honored to be here," says Jesse Carias, an SCC student.

"It means that I've accomplished my goals as a student. To keep my grades up and to know that working hard pays off," says student, Elizabeth Tomky.

All of Nebraska's six community colleges participated in the ceremony.