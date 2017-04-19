Spirit Night at Chick-Fil-A

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Tonight Chick-fil-A is hosting a Spirit Night to raise money for Lincoln Rivalz Blondes vs. Brunettes.

Stop in between 5:30pm-7:30pm, mention the benefit before ordering and 20% will go towards the Alzheimer's Association.

Valid for all Dine In, Carry Out and Drive Thru orders.