Chief backs officer who shot man who simulated drawing gun

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

The Omaha police chief and Douglas County prosecutors say an officer was justified in shooting an unarmed man who reached into his waistband and then simulated bringing a gun to bear on the officer.

Dillon Trejo was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being shot by Officer Brooks Riley, a seven-year veteran.

The events began when a man robbed a convenience store and then drove about two miles away to steal a pickup truck. A subsequent chase ended when the pickup stopped and the driver _ now identified as Trejo _ got out to flee.

Police say Riley fired twice when Trejo turned, reached into his waistband and simulated raising a handgun and pointing it at the officer.

Chief Todd Schmaderer said Tuesday that Riley acted in a reasonable manner.