NE MGOLF - Huskers Ready to Roll for Robert Kepler Intercollegiate

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Columbus, Ohio - The Nebraska men's golf team makes its final trip before the Big Ten Conference tournament when the Huskers travel to Columbus, Ohio for the 2017 Robert Kepler Intercollegiate this weekend.

Scarlet Course, The Ohio State University Golf Club, a par-71, 7,455-yard layout, will play host to the tournament. Saturday's play will consist of 36 holes, beginning with an 8:30 a.m. ET shotgun start. Action will continue Sunday with 18 holes, starting with 8:00-10:06 a.m. ET tee times from No. 1 & 10. The format will be play five, count four.

The competition field includes Nebraska, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Michael Colgate, who has started every tournament for NU this season, will represent the No. 1 spot. The senior tied for 51st with a score of 225 over the 54-hole tournament last weekend at the Hawkeye Invitational.

Sophomore Jace Guthmiller will play in the No. 2 spot for the Huskers. Guthmiller led Nebraska at the Hawkeye, firing a 73 the final round to place him in a tie for 34th.

Justin Jennings will represent the No. 3 spot this weekend. The senior carded a 229 at last weekend's tournament to place him in a tie for 64th.

Freshman Tanner Owen will play in the No. 4 position. Owen carded a 71 in the final round of the Hawkeye to place him in a tie for 55th.

Sophomore Sean Song will round out the No. 5 spot for the Huskers this weekend.

Robert Kepler Intercollegiate

Saturday, April 22 – Sunday, April 23

Columbus, Ohio – Scarlet Course, The Ohio State University Golf Club

Par 71 – 7,455 yard

Format:

Saturday, April 22: 36 holes (8:30 a.m. ET Shotgun start)

Sunday, April 23: 18 holes (8:00-10:06 a.m. ET tee times from No. 1 & 10)

Field: Nebraska, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kent State, Miami (OH), Michigan State, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Live Scoring: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=11757

Nebraska Lineup:

1) Michael Colgate

2) Jace Guthmiller

3) Justin Jennings

4) Tanner Owen

5) Sean Song