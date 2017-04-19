More than 20 Stars alumni in professional playoffs

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Lincoln Stars
Lincoln, Neb. - More than 20 Lincoln Stars alumni are participating in the playoffs across the National Hockey League, American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.
Five (5) Stars alumni are competing in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, nine (9) alumni are competing in the first round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs and 10 alumni are participating in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Below is a complete list of Stars alumni participating in the postseason alongside their current team and years with the Stars.
National Hockey League
Jared Boll | Anaheim Ducks | 2003-2005
Jimmy Hayes | Boston Bruins | 2007-2008
David Backes | Boston Bruins | 2001-2003
Matt Bartkowski | Calgary Flames | 2006-2008
Ryan Dzingel | Ottawa Senators | 2009-2011
American Hockey League
Carter Camper | Albany Devils | 2006-2007
Dominik Shine | Grand Rapids Griffins | 2009-2013
Paul LaDue | Ontario Reign | 2011-2013
Chris Casto | Providence Bruins | 2010-2011
Chris Porter | Providence Bruins | 2002-2003
Kevin Roy | San Diego Gulls | 2011-2012
Brandon Bollig | Stockton Heat | 2005-2008
Erik Condra | Syracuse Crunch | 2004-2005
Zach Aston-Reese | Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins | 2010-2013
East Coast Hockey League
Michael Sdao | Colorado Eagles | 2007-2009
Lukas Hafner | Colorado Eagles | 2010-2011
John McCarron | Florida Everblades | 2008-2011
Kyle Follmer | Fort Wayne Comets | 2006-2008
Matt Prapavessis | Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 2010-2011
Charles Williams | Manchester Monarchs | 2011-2012
Mike McKee | Toledo Walleye | 2011-2013
Evan Rankin | Toledo Walleye | 2003-2004
Jon Puskar | Utah Grizzlies | 2008-2010
Brandon Carlson | Wichita Thunder | 2011-2012
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.