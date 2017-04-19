More than 20 Stars alumni in professional playoffs

Lincoln, Neb. - More than 20 Lincoln Stars alumni are participating in the playoffs across the National Hockey League, American Hockey League and East Coast Hockey League.

Five (5) Stars alumni are competing in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, nine (9) alumni are competing in the first round of the 2017 Calder Cup Playoffs and 10 alumni are participating in the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Below is a complete list of Stars alumni participating in the postseason alongside their current team and years with the Stars.

National Hockey League

Jared Boll | Anaheim Ducks | 2003-2005

Jimmy Hayes | Boston Bruins | 2007-2008

David Backes | Boston Bruins | 2001-2003

Matt Bartkowski | Calgary Flames | 2006-2008

Ryan Dzingel | Ottawa Senators | 2009-2011

American Hockey League

Carter Camper | Albany Devils | 2006-2007

Dominik Shine | Grand Rapids Griffins | 2009-2013

Paul LaDue | Ontario Reign | 2011-2013

Chris Casto | Providence Bruins | 2010-2011

Chris Porter | Providence Bruins | 2002-2003

Kevin Roy | San Diego Gulls | 2011-2012

Brandon Bollig | Stockton Heat | 2005-2008

Erik Condra | Syracuse Crunch | 2004-2005

Zach Aston-Reese | Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins | 2010-2013

East Coast Hockey League

Michael Sdao | Colorado Eagles | 2007-2009

Lukas Hafner | Colorado Eagles | 2010-2011

John McCarron | Florida Everblades | 2008-2011

Kyle Follmer | Fort Wayne Comets | 2006-2008

Matt Prapavessis | Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 2010-2011

Charles Williams | Manchester Monarchs | 2011-2012

Mike McKee | Toledo Walleye | 2011-2013

Evan Rankin | Toledo Walleye | 2003-2004

Jon Puskar | Utah Grizzlies | 2008-2010

Brandon Carlson | Wichita Thunder | 2011-2012