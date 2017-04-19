Voter registration deadline: Friday April 21st for Lincoln General Election

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln — Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively today reminded voters that the last day to register to vote for the May 2nd Lincoln City General Election is Friday, April 21st. However, voters must register to vote in person. The date to register online or to have a mail-in voter registration application form postmarked was Friday, April 14th.

Shively indicated that any Lancaster County resident may register to vote in person at the Election Commissioner’s Office, 601 North 46th Street. The Election Commissioner's office is open week-days from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 21st.

In addition, the Election Commissioner will be conducting voter registration on Friday, April 21st at the following times and locations:

Walt Branch Library

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

6701 South 14th Street

Lincoln

Eiseley Branch Library

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

1530 Superior Street

Lincoln

Lancaster County citizens who will be 18 on or before November 7, 2017, have moved, changed their name, or want to change their political party affiliation must do so by Friday, April 21st in order for the registration to be effective for the May 2nd Lincoln City General Election.