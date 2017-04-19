Inmate Dies under Suspicious Circumstances at TSCI

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, Neb.) – The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution received notification today from the Johnson County coroner that at approximately 2:00 p.m. today, medical staff at Bryan West would begin the process to remove Terry Berry #83145 from life support. According to the coroner, the actual date of death will be noted on the death certificate as Monday, April 17, 2017, when doctors declared him legally brain dead.

Any decision regarding removal of life support or organ donation was made by Mr. Berry’s next-of-kin. NDCS offers its condolences to Mr. Berry’s family in this loss and recognizes the very difficult decisions they have made this week.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a criminal investigation into Mr. Berry’s death. No further details can be released.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017, Terry Berry, inmate #83145, was unresponsive in his cell. Staff members were alerted to his condition by Berry’s cellmate. Berry was not breathing and responding staff members immediately began CPR. Berry was transported to Johnson County Hospital and then to Bryan West in Lincoln.