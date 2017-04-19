Lincoln Southeast High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Announced…

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Southeast High School

Lincoln Southeast High School Director of Athletics and Activities, Dr. JJ Toczek has announced that Jonah Bradley will be the new Head Coach of the Southeast Boys Basketball Program. Coach Bradley returns to Southeast after being a teacher and the Head Boys Basketball Coach at Lexington during the 2016-2017 school year. Prior to beginning his teaching and coaching career, Coach Bradley was a standout basketball player at Norfolk High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. Coach Bradley holds a bachelor’s degree in Education and will be teaching Science at Southeast. He is taking over the Southeast Boys Basketball Program from Jeff Smith, who led the Knights over the past 20 seasons to an overall record of 324-153 and 13 Nebraska Boys State Basketball Championship appearances.

“Coach Bradley brings passion, enthusiasm and a fundamental focus to the Southeast Boys Basketball Program. He is student-athlete centered and understands the time and commitment it will take to continue Coach Smith’s Southeast Boys Basketball legacy. Coach Bradley trains his student-athletes to be physically and mentally competitive, and instills in them the tools necessary to be successful in both sports and life.”

We are excited to welcome Coach Bradley to Lincoln Southeast High School and the Knight Athletic Program.