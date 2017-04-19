Saltdogs Choose Lincoln Native as New “Voice of the Saltdogs”

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Saltdogs announced today that Michael Shively is the organization’s new Director of Broadcasting and Communications. Shively’s responsibilities include being the “Voice of the Saltdogs” and broadcasting every game of the 2017 season.

Shively brings experience calling high school, college and professional athletics to the broadcast booth at Haymarket Park. He was born and raised in Lincoln and is an alumnus of Lincoln East High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I am thrilled to get the opportunity to join an organization that I have followed since its beginning,” said Shively. “I am grateful to President Charlie Meyer for giving me the chance to join a front office that has an impeccable reputation throughout professional baseball and the community.”

Most recently, Shively was a news and sports reporter for News Channel Nebraska in Norfolk, NE. He focused on reporting TV news on a day-to-day basis in addition to calling high school sports games on the television station.

Shively was the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the American Association’s Gary SouthShore RailCats in the 2016 baseball season. He ran the team’s media relations department and broadcast home games for the Saltdogs’ Central Division rivals.

“We are excited to have Michael join the Saltdogs organization as our Director of Broadcasting for the 2017 season,” said Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer. “Michael’s broadcasting experience with BTN, Time Warner and News Channel Nebraska as well as his minor league baseball experience last season makes him a great addition to the Saltdogs organization.”

Shively graduated from UNL with degrees in Broadcasting and Advertising/Public Relations in May 2016. As a student, he called Huskers games on 90.3 FM KRNU and BTN Plus. He earned a NCAA Radio Call of the Week award and was the first UNL student chosen to do play-by-play for a Big Ten Network broadcast. Shively also worked as a freelancer for the Time Warner Cable Sports Channel in Lincoln.

Shively has a history of being active in the Lincoln community. He volunteered through his church, the Boy Scouts of America and several UNL organizations. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of the non-profit Students Together Against Cancer.

You can hear all 100 of the Saltdogs’ 2017 games on the radio on ESPN 1480 KLMS and online at Saltdogs.com.

The home opener for the Lincoln Saltdogs is Thursday, May 25th at Haymarket Park against the Cleburne Railroaders. Tickets go on sale May 1st and will be available by calling (402) 474-2255 or by visiting Saltdogs.com. For the latest information on the Saltdogs follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.