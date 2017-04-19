Chamber and UNL host Women in Business conference

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Two-hundred and fifty women crowded into the Lincoln Country Club Wednesday for a Women in Business conference.

"To promote women business leaders in our community," explained Wendy Birdsall with the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce. "Women in the workplace."

The Chamber of Commerce teamed up with the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, to put on the event. The goal was to empower women in business; provide a place for networking, and encourage a balanced workforce.

"To bring the male and female roles into the workforce," Birdsall went on, "they each balance each other."

Jody Koenig Kellas with UNL was one of the speakers at the event. Her talk was focused on "telling your story," and leveraging good communication skills. She also talked about some of the main obstacles women in business face.

"Women tend to be relatively hard on themselves," she said. "We have perfectionist notions of how we're supposed to be as women who are balancing work family or work and life. I think that framing is somewhat of what holds us back."

This is the 13th year of the event, and an encouraging number of young women were in attendance. The chamber says while there's always work to be done, Lincoln is in a good place when it comes to women in leadership and business roles.