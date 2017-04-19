Lawmakers split over whether to legalize medical marijuana

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

Nebraska lawmakers went back and forth for more than two hours Wednesday, debating whether to advance a bill that would legalize marijuana for medical purposes in Nebraska, but wound up not voting.

If passed, the bill - which was introduced by Lincoln Senator Anna Wishart - would set up as many as 10 cannabis producers in each of Nebraska's three districts, as well as eight "compassion centers" - essentially acting as dispensaries - in the districts.

There would also be a patient registry that includes certification from a health care provider saying the person has a medical condition.

The system would be overseen by the Public Health division of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Cannabis would be allowed as oil or pills, along with a few other forms, but not as smoke or edibles.

Supporters of the bill say legalizing marijuana is a long overdue solution for many people's suffering.

"There's no reason a Nebraska mother or father should risk going to prison to help their child based on the advice of their doctor," said Lincoln Senator Adam Morfeld.

"And that's exactly what's happening now."

Opponents say they understand people are suffering and want to help, but want to make sure the drug is proven safe enough for wide-spread use.

"We have to be careful about making claims that something is safe simply because won't die of it," said Kearney Senator John Kuehn.

Some lawmakers questioned whether this is even an issue the legislature should be addressing, suggesting it would be better suited for review by the FDA.

"We are not equipped to make this kind of decision - we just aren't," said Lincoln Senator Mike Hilgers.

On a day where little compromise could be found, nearly all senator did agree that it would be better for the state to pass a safe, regulated version of the bill before citizens make it a ballot issue.

"The issue we have as policy makers is we make policy for 1.9 million people not just a few - and that's difficult," said Lexington Senator Matt Williams.

"The words I would have you echo in the back of your head is: be passionate, but be smart."



