High water in areas of Lincoln

City officials say there are some areas in Lincoln that are impassable due to high water from severe storms.

These include: the intersections of Cornhusker highway and 11th street, Havelock and Cornhusker highway, and just south of Cornhusker highway and 48th street.

Please try to avoid these areas if you can. 

