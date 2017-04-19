Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court

"Will we make room for them in our communities and in our hearts, or will we make room for them in our prisons," asked Melissa Fitzgerald, Director of Justice for Vets.

For many soldiers the battle doesn't stop when the war is over. Some struggle with combat related diseases, like PTSD.

"When young people go into combat and they see their friends being killed and maimed something happens to them, something happens to their brain and it’s really sad for me that we have not been able to take care of all that in the past," Jim Cada, a Veteran Advocate, said.

Service members struggling with these mental diseases sometimes turn to alcohol and drugs to self–medicate, which can land them behind bars. Officials now have a program in place called Veterans Court, which can help them get treatment and avoid jail time.

"At the end of the line it's a dismissal of the criminal felony that the guardsman or military vet was charged with," said Joe Kelly, Lancaster County Attorney.

The length of the program depends on the person and the crime. This program is not costing the state any extra funds, in fact it will save money in the long run by keeping these people out of jail and out of the tax payers pocket.

State officials, lawmakers, service members, and leaders in the Nebraska National Guard all believe this has been a long time coming.

"We do indeed owe them a debt of gratitude and we owe them treatment. And to me that's what this court is about. It's not about special treatment, it's about appropriate treatment for the veteran whose suffering," Major General Daryl Bohac said.

This is the second Veterans Court in Nebraska.