Homeless man's death investigated as homicide

Grand Island Police are investigating the death of a homeless man on April 14, 2017 as a homicide.  Police say the unresponsive man was found near 504 W. Louise Street in Grand Island.  Police say the victim, Abdulma JeedAbdulrahman Khamis, died as a result of those injuries.  Police believe he was assaulted and suffered serious head injuries.  No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. 

