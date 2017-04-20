Excellence in Education: Pound Students Hold Fundraiser for Teacher

After a local teacher lost her home in a fire, two students jumped at the opportunity to help. The students, Kayla and Audrey, along with Pound Middle School worked to quickly start a fundraiser.

"We knew that our teacher's house had caught on fire and that there had been a lot of damage to it, so we knew that we wanted to something to help her and her family, the time that they were going through little easier. So we went and talked to our school counselor and we came up with the idea to do the 'Spring Up for a Cause' fundraiser," says Audrey, an 8th grade student.

It only took four days for these girls to raise 400 dollars for teacher, Sherri Pendergras.

"We were just really happy and really proud that were willing to give money to someone who needed it," says Kayla, an 8th grade student.

Pendergras is a P.E. teacher at Pound Middle School. She says the fundraiser and the support are examples of what makes Pound so special.

"It just amazes me that they were so compassionate and caring and wanted to help out. I have of these girls in class and it's overwhelming really, the support of the community and of the school," says Pendergras.