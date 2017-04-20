Woman's subterfuge failed to get boyfriend out of jail

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities have arrested a woman who tried to persuade Douglas County jail workers to turn over two inmates to her for transport.



The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the woman drove into a secure jail access area Wednesday and told workers she was a driver for what she called ``MS Services,'' which had been hired to transport the inmates.

But jailers wouldn't bring the two out because she didn't have any documentation or credentials. It turns out the 34-year-old woman is the girlfriend of one of the inmates.

The other inmate is a friend of his. She says the escape plan was her idea and that the men didn't know anything about it.



She's been arrested on suspicion of criminal impersonation. Court records don't yet show that she's been charged.