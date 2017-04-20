Man died after shooting in north Omaha

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after he was shot at a residence in north Omaha.

Police say officers were sent to the residence a little after 3 a.m. Thursday. They found the wounded man, and he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center. Police say he died there.

Police have identified him as 29-year-old Brandon Mutum.

Homicide investigators have been assigned to the case. No arrests have been reported.