Man died after shooting in north Omaha

       OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a man has died after he was shot at a residence in north Omaha.
        Police say officers were sent to the residence a little after 3 a.m. Thursday. They found the wounded man, and he was taken to Nebraska Medical Center. Police say he died there.
        Police have identified him as 29-year-old Brandon Mutum.
        Homicide investigators have been assigned to the case. No arrests have been reported.

