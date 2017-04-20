Lawmakers dismisses Nebraska senator's residency challenge

Lost, but not forgotten. Saturday more than 4,500 pictures stood outside Pinnacle Bank Arena to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the War On Terror, 86 of those honored were Nebraskans. It's all part of a project called "Remember Our Fallen," a traveling display of Tribute Towers. Brian Williams, VP of Patriotic Productions said, "We decided, we just need to do this for families because they all feel the same way, that their loved ones are going to be...