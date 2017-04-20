“End of School” Traffic Enforcement Project

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

With the end of the school year approaching, the Lincoln Police Department will be conducting its annual "End of School" traffic enforcement. The project, funded with a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety, will be conducted from April 24 to May 24, 2017.

This will allow increased traffic enforcement, at and around the various schools in Lincoln, for the purpose of traffic and pedestrian safety.

Officers will be assigned to watch for all traffic violations, including motorists speeding through school zones, vehicles driving past school bus warning devices (flashing lights with stop arms) and non-compliance with seat belt laws.

There will be strict enforcement of the "25 MPH" flashing yellow school zones. Fines over $600 could be levied for speeding violations through a school zone during the times of operation.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of the flashing yellow lights and obey speed limits around Lincoln schools.