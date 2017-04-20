Nebraska corrections director defends prison

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska's corrections director is defending a prison with a history of deadly riots that saw even more violence over the last week.

Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes says the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution is not as overcrowded as other state prisons and is a relatively new facility, having opened in 2001. But he says the department is still struggling to retain experienced correctional officers and is trying to address a growing gang problem.

His comments came after an inmate punched two guards and bit a caseworker on Wednesday. Officials have also launched a criminal investigation into another inmate's suspicious death.

Two inmates were killed and others were injured during a riot at the prison on March 2. Two inmates also were killed there during a May 2015 riot.