Mayor releases educational recycling campaign

Mayor Beutler wants to improve Lincoln's recycling system.

He introduced a new educational campaign aimed at reducing problems.

The biggest one, the number of unacceptable items tossed into recycling bins.

"It includes cans and bottles that haven't been washed or broken glass; it includes plastic bags that might cause problems with machinery,” Mayor Beutler, said.

The solution starts at home.

One campaign feature will point out your recycling mistake.

Haulers have the choice to leave cards pointing out non–recyclable items in your bin.

"Recyclers say 'I will go ahead and put it in my container and hope they will throw it out' and we want to kind of move that to when in doubt throw it out," Kent Kurtzer, Kurtzer Refuse, said.

Why worry about what's trash and what's recyclable?

Recycling Centers like Mid America Recycling lose time and money due to sorting through contaminated products. Products like metal, styrofoam, and plastic bags.

This past year, the center pulled nearly 300,000 pounds of contaminated material from their piles and was forced to send it to the landfill.

Those landfill trips cost hours of work time and about $80 per load.

Furthermore, it ruins landfills and contributes to environmental problems.

The campaign’s end goal is to turn more of your trash into reusable items, not landfill clutter.

You can visit a full list of recycling tips at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov

