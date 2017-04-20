Mayor releases educational recycling campaign

Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisis

President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recess

Not dead yet: Trump exhorts Senate to pass Obamacare repeal

California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park

Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rules

California farm region plagued by dirty air looks to Trump

O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star October

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign

Publicly assailed by Trump, Sessions says he's staying on

Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the Senate

Despite cancer diagnosis, McCain says, 'I'll be back soon'

President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

Even with Trump warning, Mueller likely to probe finances

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.

Critics: President Donald Trump's performance in the White House is making it harder for Republicans _ and billionaires _ in the coming elections.

Police have arrested the father of a 13-year-old boy for his death.

Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.

Gun-friendly Arizona is trying to avoid deadly encounters between police and drivers by teaching armed motorists how they should handle themselves when they are pulled over.

Gov. Jerry Brown's plea to lawmakers to renew California's signature climate change law proved fruitful, bolstering his credibility as a world climate leader.

A generation later, OJ Simpson's racial symbolism is now largely a relic as black Americans wrestle with more familiar injustices.

'Let 1994 go': Simpson case's racial symbolism now a relic

Huge crowds at Chicago's Grant Park experienced technical glitches at the Pokemon Go Fest.

Chicago festival to mark Pokemon Go anniversary goes awry

A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a U.S. soldier for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State group.

A former Florida escort convicted of trying to hire a hit man to murder her newlywed husband could get up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing hearing.

Ex-escort gets 16 years for trying to have husband killed

The people of the small, Northern California Gold Rush town of Mariposa are slowly making their way back home after a wildfire left the place a ghost town for most of the week. Some 61 homes have been destroyed by the blaze.

Major California wildfire slows as residents try to recover

Mayor Beutler wants to improve Lincoln's recycling system.

He introduced a new educational campaign aimed at reducing problems.

The biggest one, the number of unacceptable items tossed into recycling bins.

"It includes cans and bottles that haven't been washed or broken glass; it includes plastic bags that might cause problems with machinery,” Mayor Beutler, said.

The solution starts at home.

One campaign feature will point out your recycling mistake.

Haulers have the choice to leave cards pointing out non–recyclable items in your bin.

"Recyclers say 'I will go ahead and put it in my container and hope they will throw it out' and we want to kind of move that to when in doubt throw it out," Kent Kurtzer, Kurtzer Refuse, said.

Why worry about what's trash and what's recyclable?

Recycling Centers like Mid America Recycling lose time and money due to sorting through contaminated products. Products like metal, styrofoam, and plastic bags.

This past year, the center pulled nearly 300,000 pounds of contaminated material from their piles and was forced to send it to the landfill.

Those landfill trips cost hours of work time and about $80 per load.

Furthermore, it ruins landfills and contributes to environmental problems.

The campaign’s end goal is to turn more of your trash into reusable items, not landfill clutter.

You can visit a full list of recycling tips at recycle.lincoln.ne.gov