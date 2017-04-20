ACLU is still planning on suing the state

In the first letter sent, the ACLU wanted the governor to call for an emergency and start allocating funds to fill job vacancies. They also said the prison population needs to be reduced and conditions need to be fixed.

"When you have a disturbance and two people were killed, it makes it look as though there is a system wide failure and that's not necessarily the case," Director Scott Frakes said.

There have been several disturbances recently: a riot, an uprising and prisoner deaths.

"These things are not normal in a prison system. These are all symptoms of extreme overcrowding," Exec. Director Danielle Conrad, with the ACLU, said.

Director Frakes says these are isolated incidents; they just need more time and a lawsuit is not the answer.

"Much like the incidents that have been driven by the inmates have consumed resources that could have allowed us to make the prison system better; working through a lawsuit will have that same unfortunate negative impact," said Frakes.

Frakes says despite the high profiled disturbances recently, the number of assaults on staff and inmates has actually gone down in the last couple of years.

The director responded to the ACLU's letter, outlining all of their programs and progress they've made so far.

The ACLU was not impressed.

"While first steps toward reform have been made. It's all too little and too late to deal with the seriousness and the gravity of these issues that continue to plague our prison system," said Conrad.

The ACLU says our prison system is in a state of emergency and needs immediate reform. They say this lawsuit is mandatory.

The ACLU wouldn't provide any more details about the lawsuit. They says the next announcement will be when it's filed.

Courtesy of the ACLU Nebraska:

ACLU Statement on Nebraska Department of Corrections and the Status of Prison Litigation



April 20, 2017

LINCOLN, Neb — On April 10, the ACLU of Nebraska sent a letter to Governor Pete Ricketts demanding that immediate changes be made to the prison system. News reports since April 10 indicate one individual in state custody died sparking a criminal investigation and separately three staff were assaulted. Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Corrections Director Scott Frakes held a press conference today responding to ACLU concerns.

ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad released the following statement:

“Just this week we witnessed more tragic news about more violence resulting in yet another death in our prisons. There are a host of smart evidence based reforms the governor could initiate now under his existing executive authority such as declaring an emergency. There are pending policy reforms in the legislature that Governor Ricketts and the Department could support from sentencing reform to reentry support. These bills are strongly supported by conservative leaders because they ensure public safety and help ease the burden on taxpayers.

“Our legal team is working hard to finalize this complex and critical litigation. We will not share any additional details about our legal strategy or timeline at this juncture. Our next announcement about this case will be when we file suit. In the absence of state leadership our work is more important than ever.

“Extreme overcrowding of prisons, such as Nebraska is now experiencing, causes violence that harms those in state custody as well as correctional officers and staff. This is an emergency that requires the Governor and the Legislature to act. Lives are at stake.

“We respect Director Frakes and are grateful to the hardworking men and women on the front lines of our correctional system for their service. But as the Director said, these problems have been years in the making and we cannot continue to pass the problems down the road and hope for a future solution.”

Here is what Director Frakes had to say in a letter to the ACLU:

“The woeful situation in California in 2011 in no way compares with the challenges in Nebraska. We have proactively identified not only problems but solutions, including investments in the physical plant, facility operations and most importantly, inmate programming.”