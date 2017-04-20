Lawmakers set to debate governor's tax plan Friday

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is turning to the public to try to build support for his income and property tax plan in the face of opposition from some lawmakers and the state's leading farm groups.

Ricketts made his case for the package Thursday outside the Capitol's legislative chambers, flanked by business leaders and 19 state senators.

"We are going to bring comprehensive tax relief to the people of Nebraska - and unite both urban and rural senators to bring that relief about," Ricketts said.

The governor has held 35 events around the state to present it directly to voters.

Lawmakers are scheduled to debate the measure Friday.

The plan would lower the state's top personal and corporate income tax brackets, adjust the way agricultural land is valued for tax purposes and expand the earned income tax credit for low-income residents.

Opponents say it favors the wealthy.

"Historically speaking, what we've seen when these cuts are implemented is it's based on projected revenue - not realize revenue," said Ansley Mick, a spokesperson for the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

"So if the revenue isn't actually there, a lot of times the state cuts its budget to provide this tax relief and shifts it onto property tax payers - so we could actually see property taxes increase if this bill is implemented."

Ricketts says senators should ignore ``big government spenders'' who oppose the plan.