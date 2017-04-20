Mourning Hope annual breakfast

A former Husker supported a local non–profit Thursday.

Mike Rucker spoke at Mourning Hope's annual fundraising breakfast

It's a grief support network for children, teens, young adults and their families, who have experienced the serious illness or death of someone special to them.

"Our services are free of charge to the community. This is a way to raise funds for those services, but also a way to raise awareness about children's grief in our community," says Carley Runestad, Mourning Hope Exec. Director.

Again, all of their services are free of charge. If you or someone you know would like more information on the organization, just follow this link: Mourning Hope.