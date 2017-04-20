Older Nebraskans dance the night away

Tonight, a special senior prom was held.

It was Tabitha's Gracepointe annual senior prom. The theme was "Take Me to Paris."

Residents broke out their berets and dressed up for the occasion. Artwork, with a Paris theme, was on display. Some was from local artists, as well as from some of Tabitha's very own talented residents.

"They love this night. They talk about it for months before and after because they get to see us put the decorations up. It's a lot of work to put it together, but when you see the residents spinning and dancing and bring the families together; it's awesome to see the smiles on their faces,” says Megan Novell, Tabitha's Life Enrichment Director and Assistant Administrator.

Some local high schoolers volunteered to come out and dance with the residents. Everyone said they had a blast!