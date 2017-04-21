Northeast Nebraska robbery suspect captured when ATV crashes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

BANCROFT, Neb. (AP)

A bank robbery suspect has been captured after his all-terrain vehicle crashed in northeast Nebraska.

Authorities say a man robbed the First Bank of Bancroft about 5:30 p.m. Thursday and fled with an undisclosed amount of money on the ATV, heading south.

Cuming County Chief Deputy Sheriff David Brown says the man lost control of the ATV and it rolled after crashing. The man was taken to a hospital.

The man's name and condition haven't been released.