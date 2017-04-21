Grand Island police investigate death of homeless man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

Grand Island police say they're investigating the death of a homeless man.

Forty-one-year-old Abdulma Khamis was found unresponsive with head trauma a couple blocks west of Pier Park on April 13. Police say he died Wednesday _ a victim of assault.

No arrest has been reported in the homicide case.