Grand Island police investigate death of homeless man

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP)

        Grand Island police say they're investigating the death of a homeless man.
        Forty-one-year-old Abdulma Khamis was found unresponsive with head trauma a couple blocks west of Pier Park on April 13. Police say he died Wednesday _ a victim of assault.        

        No arrest has been reported in the homicide case.

