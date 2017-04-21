Man serving life sentence loses appeal

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A man serving life in prison for a deadly 2009 shooting at an Omaha convenience store has lost his appeal.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday rejected his argument that there was insufficient evidence to support his conviction.

A Douglas County jury last year found 26-year-old Akeem Jones guilty of first-degree murder for the death of 22-year-old Gary Holmes in a north Omaha convenience store. Police say the shooting also left Holmes' cousin, Rodney Smith, paralyzed.