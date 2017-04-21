Public and private attorneys fight over Omaha murder case

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ An Omaha judge's order for collaboration between the publicly appointed and privately retained attorneys for a man convicted of quadruple-murder is facing difficulties as the attorneys continue to argue with each other.

Judge Gary Randall told the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy and legal group Team Motta on Thursday they were ``not in third grade'' and ``have an ethical responsibility to discuss the matter.''

Randall ordered the groups to work together as counsel on Anthony Garcia's impending sentencing. Team Motta says it ``has no intention'' to withdraw as counsel, but the commission says it plans to file for the removal of the group in as early as a week.

Garcia, a former doctor, was found guilty in October of murdering four people as apparent revenge for his 2001 firing from a medical school.



Courtesy: Omaha World-Herald