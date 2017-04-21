Fisherman rescued from lake in south-central Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say firefighters and a canoeist have rescued a fisherman whose boat went down in a south-central Nebraska lake.

Grand Island firefighters were called for help from Mormon Island State Recreation Area around 9:15 p.m. Thursday. The call came from a man who'd been in the boat but made it to shore. He feared the two men with him had drowned.

By the time firefighters arrived with their rescue craft, another of the men reached safety ashore. The third man was still in the water, though, clinging to the almost completely submerged fishing boat.

A man in a canoe met the firefighters' craft, and they helped the man into the craft so he could be taken to the shore and to a hospital.

The men's names haven't been released.

